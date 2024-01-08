Hospitalised U.S. defence chief pledges transparency

January 08, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Washington

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accepted responsibility for failing to disclose a recent hospitalisation, following reports that even top White House officials and President Joe Biden were in the dark that he was ill and unable to carry out his duties.

The Pentagon waited until Friday evening to announce that Mr. Austin, 70, had been hospitalised four days prior “for complications following a recent elective medical procedure” — a breach of standard protocol at a time when the U.S. is embroiled in the crisis in West Asia. NBC News reported that Mr. Austin was in the intensive care unit for four days.

He remained at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday and a discharge date was not yet known, a Defence Department spokesperson said. “I recognise I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better,” Mr. Austin said in a statement. “But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.” He added that he would be “returning to the Pentagon soon,” thanking doctors and staff at Walter Reed for their care. Mr. Austin resumed “full duties” on Friday evening, the Defence Department spokesperson said.

A White House official on Saturday said Mr. Biden and Mr. Austin had a “warm conversation”, but did not discuss the timing of when the President was informed of Mr. Austin’s absence.

