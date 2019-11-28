Hopes fade for any more survivors in Albania quake; 39 dead

Hopes are fading of finding anyone else alive beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Albania two days after a deadly quake struck the country’s Adriatic coast, with the death toll rising after more bodies were pulled from the ruins overnight.
Prime Minister Edi Rama on Thursday put the death toll at 39, after authorities said six more bodies were recovered from the northwestern town of Thumane, and another two from the port city of Durres, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital Tirana. More than 650 people were injured in the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck before dawn Tuesday.
Authorities say the search operation has ended in Thumane, with no more people believed to be missing in the collapsed buildings there. It continues, however, in Durres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.