Hope to improve ties under Biden government: Putin

Moscow

17 December 2020 21:45 IST

‘Some existing issues will be resolved’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he hopes the administration of the incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will work with Russia to resolve disagreements between their countries.

Mr. Putin told reporters at his annual end-of-year press conference that the two countries’ relations had become “hostage” to U.S. domestic politics and said he hoped that some existing problems “will be resolved under the new administration”.

“We believe the U.S. President-elect will sort things out because he has both domestic and foreign policy experience,” the Russian leader said.

Tougher stand

However, Mr. Putin was one of the last leaders of major world countries to congratulate Mr. Biden on winning the U.S. presidential elections, saying earlier this week that he was ready for “collaboration”. Mr. Biden is expected to take a tougher stand against Russia than outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, who he slammed during the campaign for having “embraced so many autocrats around the world, starting with Vladimir Putin”.

The Russian leader said he believes Mr. Trump is unlikely to leave U.S. political life after his term in office ends, saying the outgoing President has “a large base” of support.

Mr. Putin has already won four presidential elections and recently changed the constitution to allow him to remain President until 2036.

Mr. Biden will be the fourth U.S. president since Mr. Putin came to power in 2000.