Hope to improve ties under Biden government: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he hopes the administration of the incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will work with Russia to resolve disagreements between their countries.
Mr. Putin told reporters at his annual end-of-year press conference that the two countries’ relations had become “hostage” to U.S. domestic politics and said he hoped that some existing problems “will be resolved under the new administration”.
“We believe the U.S. President-elect will sort things out because he has both domestic and foreign policy experience,” the Russian leader said.
Tougher stand
However, Mr. Putin was one of the last leaders of major world countries to congratulate Mr. Biden on winning the U.S. presidential elections, saying earlier this week that he was ready for “collaboration”. Mr. Biden is expected to take a tougher stand against Russia than outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, who he slammed during the campaign for having “embraced so many autocrats around the world, starting with Vladimir Putin”.
The Russian leader said he believes Mr. Trump is unlikely to leave U.S. political life after his term in office ends, saying the outgoing President has “a large base” of support.
Mr. Putin has already won four presidential elections and recently changed the constitution to allow him to remain President until 2036.
Mr. Biden will be the fourth U.S. president since Mr. Putin came to power in 2000.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath