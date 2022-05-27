Hong Kong's incoming leader John Lee to travel to Beijing

Reuters May 27, 2022 12:14 IST

John Lee. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee will travel to Beijing on May 29 to accept a letter that officially approves his appointment as the city’s next chief executive. A government statement confirmed that Mr. Lee will go to Beijing with his private secretary and press secretary, as well as his wife. Local media including the South China Morning Post reported that Mr. Lee is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip and will also present the lineup for his Cabinet for approval. This will be Mr. Lee’s first meeting with China’s top officials since he won the uncontested leadership election on May 8 with 99.2% of all votes from an election committee that is largely made up of pro-Beijing members. Last week, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang formally approved the appointment of Mr. Lee, signing the approval document during a State Council meeting. Each chief executive-elect typically receives their letter of appointment in person and meets other top officials as well as the Chinese President. Carrie Lam, the city’s current leader, made a similar trip in 2017 after winning the election.



