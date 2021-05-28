International

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months

A woman holds a British flag as the prison van carrying Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a further 14 months in prison on Friday for organising an unauthoriseda ssembly on Oct. 1, 2019, during one of the city's pro-democracy rallies that year.

Judge Amanda Woodcock delivered the sentence in the DistrictCourt.

This month, Lai — who is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar demonstrations on Aug. 18 and Aug.31, 2019 — and nine other activists pleaded guilty to organising an unauthorised assembly

