17 March 2020
Hong Kong to quarantine all people entering the city from Thursday
Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Asian financial hub's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
The government also advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel.
Four of the 157 confirmed coronavirus patients in Hong Kong have died. The majority of the recent cases have been imported.
