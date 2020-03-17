International

Hong Kong to quarantine all people entering the city from Thursday

The epidemic has prompted the government to lock down whole cities as anger mounts over its handling of the crisis. File photo
Reuters HONG KONG: 17 March 2020
Updated: 17 March 2020 08:11 IST

Four of the 157 confirmed coronavirus patients in Hong Kong have died. The majority of the recent cases have been imported.

Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Asian financial hub's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

The government also advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel.

