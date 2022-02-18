Hong Kong to postpone election amid COVID-19 surge

Hong Kong Chief Executive says could take more than two months to come out of current Omicron wave.

Hong Kong will delay its election of its next Chief Executive because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed the Chinese Special Administrative Region (SAR). Current Chief Executive (CE) Carrie Lam said on Friday the selection of the next CE will be delayed by six weeks because of the current wave of cases, adding that it would take at least two months to stabilise the current surge and bring it under control. The SAR on Friday continued to report thousands of new cases of the Omicron variant, reporting 3,629 confirmed cases and more than 7,600 preliminary positives, most of which will also likely be confirmed as positive cases. Hong Kong’s hospitals are already at full capacity and authorities said this week at least 12,000 patients were awaiting admission. The central government in Beijing is sending assistance, mostly through neighbouring Guangdong province, including to help the SAR carry out mass testing. The government said it is making plans to test every one of the SAR’s more than 7 million residents in coming weeks to stamp out the outbreak. Mass testing, as well as continued international travel restrictions that have been in place for two years, are key elements of the “zero COVID” strategy followed in the mainland and in Hong Kong, which largely avoided a major second wave after the initial outbreak of COVID-19 but has now seen that strategy completely overwhelmed by the Omicron variant. In the current wave since early January, the SAR has reported more than 25,000 cases and two dozen deaths, the first COVID-19 deaths in more than six months. The outbreak, observers said, may have damaged Ms. Lam’s prospects for a second five-year term while Beijing hasn’t indicated whether it would prefer her to continue or back another candidate. The CE is chosen by a 1,500-strong election committee.

Ms. Lam has not yet said whether she will stand for a second term, after five tumultuous years at the helm. Her term was marked by the 2019 pro-democracy protests that had called for direct elections to choose the CE, among other democratic reforms.

Ms. Lam also oversaw a pandemic response that had been initially successful in limiting the outbreak in Hong Kong, which has reported only a little over 200 deaths in 2020 and 2021, but has since been dogged by low vaccination rates among the elderly and a devastating Omicron wave that shows no signs of subsiding, all while Asia’s financial hub still remains isolated from the world.