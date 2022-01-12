Hong Kong to list out more national security offences

‘Local legislation’ meeting city’s constitution to be created

Hong Kong will draw up a host of new national security crimes, the city’s leader said on Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new “patriots only” legislature scrubbed of political opposition.

The current national security law defines four crimes — secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces — and offenders can face up to life in prison.

But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed that her government would create new “local legislation” that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.

Constitutional duty

“Article 23 legislative work is part of Hong Kong’s constitutional duty and cannot be further delayed,” Ms. Lam told lawmakers, adding that the government aimed to publish a draft by June.

Ms. Lam did not outline what the new crimes would be. But the specific offences Article 23 lists are treason, secession, sedition, subversion and theft of state secrets. It also includes prohibiting any foreign political organisations from conducting activities in Hong Kong or local political organisations establishing ties with similar overseas bodies.

It is unlikely the city government will face much opposition in passing the new law. On Wednesday, Ms. Lam said it would be difficult for the new national security Bill to be completed by the end of her first term, meaning the legislation will probably fall to her successor.

Addressing a chamber, Ms. Lam praised Beijing’s security law.

“Its function now is to act as an anchor to guarantee stability, to let people know there are consequences,” she told lawmakers, adding the new legislation would be similarly “well written”.