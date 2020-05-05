Hong Kong to lift restrictions

Hong Kong on Tuesday announced plans to ease major social distancing measures, including reopening schools, cinemas, bars and beauty parlours after the Chinese territory largely halted local transmission of the deadly coronavirus. The relaxation, which comes into effect on Friday, will be a boost for a city mired in a deep recession. There have been no new confirmed infections in 10 of the last 16 days and the cases that have been recorded came from people arriving from overseas who are quickly quarantined.