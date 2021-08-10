‘Hong Kong set to adopt China’s anti-sanctions law’

Hong Kong

10 August 2021 21:57 IST

Violators to face visa denial, deportation

China’s anti-sanctions law will be implemented in some form in Hong Kong, the city’s leader confirmed on Tuesday, a move that will add fresh regulatory pressure on international companies in the finance hub.

Beijing’s rubber-stamp legislature passed the law in June in response to Western penalties that were imposed following crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Its powers include denying visas, deportation, or seizing assets of those who formulate or comply with sanctions against Chinese businesses or officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Foreign companies can be sued in Chinese courts for applying sanctions and the law can also be wielded against family members.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed Beijing had consulted her on adding the law to the city’s mini-Constitution, known as the Basic Law.

“The purpose of the Anti-Sanctions Law is to defend our country’s sovereignty, security and development interests,” she told reporters.

But she said Beijing could also impose the measures directly like it did with a national security law last year that snuffed out dissent.

“Some foreign forces, foreign governments and western media will definitely stir up this issue, hoping to weaken our status as a financial centre or the outside world’s confidence in Hong Kong,” she said.International companies face being punished by each side if they adhere to either sanctions regime.

A bank that refuses to implement U.S. sanctions, for example, could find itself cut off from access to the dollar. But those that adhere could find themselves in hot water with Beijing.