Hong Kong set for fresh protests, university siege ends

Hong Kong police on Friday ended their two-week siege of a university campus that became a battleground between pro-democracy protesters and security officials. Activists vowed to hold fresh rallies and strikes in the coming days.

Renewed calls to hit the streets came after Beijing and city leader Carrie Lam refused further political concessions despite a landslide victory for pro-democracy parties in local elections last weekend.

Favourable poll results

Sunday’s district council polls delivered a stinging rebuke to the financial hub’s pro-Beijing establishment and undermined their argument that a silent majority were tired of the nearly six months of increasingly violent protests.

Online forums used to organise the mass movement have filled with calls for a major rally on Sunday and a strike on Monday targeting the morning commute.

“If the communist Hong Kong government ignores public opinion, we will blossom everywhere for five or six days straight... We have to set a deadline,” read one post on the Reddit-like LIHKG forum, which got heavy approval from users.

Earlier in the day, police said they were closing the book on one of the most violent chapters of the protest movement — the siege of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The sprawling campus became a battleground on November 17 between police and protesters armed with bows and arrows as well as Molotov cocktails.

The standoff settled into a stalemate during which hundreds fled the campus — some making daring escapes, others caught and beaten by officers during failed breakouts — leaving a dwindling core of holdouts surrounded by police cordons.

After university leaders said almost all protesters had left, police teams moved in on Thursday to gather nearly 4,000 Molotov cocktails and other weapons left behind after the occupation.

A few hundred protesters, some carrying Union Jack flags, gathered at the British consulate on Friday, urging London to extend citizenship to Hong Kong residents born before the 1997 handover to China and classified as overseas British nationals.

They chanted “We are all Simon”, referring to a former consulate employee, Simon Cheng, who said Chinese police manhandled him, seeking information about activists behind the protests. A rally is also planned for December 8 by Civil Human Rights Front. (With Reuters inputs)