Hong Kong says will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from September 26

All international arrivals will be able to return home or to accommodation of their choice but will have to self monitor for three days

Reuters HONG KONG
September 23, 2022 13:35 IST

Travellers queue up for shuttle bus to quarantine hotels at the Hong Kong International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hong Kong said it will scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from September 26, more than 2.5 years after it was first implemented, in a long-awaited move for many residents and businesses in the financial hub.

They will be allowed to go to work or school but will not be allowed to enter bars or restaurants for the period. A pre flight PCR test which was required for travellers to Hong Kong 48 hours before flying will be replaced by a Rapid Antigen Test.

They will be allowed to go to work or school but will not be allowed to enter bars or restaurants for the period. A pre flight PCR test which was required for travellers to Hong Kong 48 hours before flying will be replaced by a Rapid Antigen Test.

The former British colony is a global outlier outside mainland China in imposing hotel quarantine for international arrivals, in line with the country's "dynamic zero" COVID strategy.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents have slammed the city's COVID-19 rules, saying they threaten Hong Kong's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre.

