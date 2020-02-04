International

Hong Kong reports first coronavirus fatality: TVB news

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.   | Photo Credit: AP

Hong Kong has had 15 confirmed cases including one that was transmitted locally.

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, local news broadcaster TVB said on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China.

The 39-year-old male had previously been reported by local authorities as having an underlying illness. Hong Kong has had 15 confirmed cases including one that was transmitted locally.

