Hong Kong rejects U.K.’s ‘biased remarks’

Hong Kong

12 June 2020 21:02 IST

Beijing terms it ‘interference’; hundreds mark first anniversary of protests

The Hong Kong government and China’s Foreign Ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijing’s plans for national security legislation, saying it was “biased” and intervened in internal affairs.

The British government said the proposed legislation violated China’s international obligations and breached the “one country, two systems” formula that has governed the former British colony since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Raab’s remarks

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said a solution to the year-long and often violent pro-democracy protests in the city must come from Hong Kong, not from Beijing. The Commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said Britain “seriously trampled on the principles of international law including non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.” Hong Kong’s government said it firmly opposed the “inaccurate and biased remarks.” Local and Beijing authorities have insisted the legislation will focus on small numbers of “troublemakers” who pose a national security threat and will not curb freedoms or hurt investors.

The exchange over the legislation, expected to be implemented by September, came as Hong Kong marked the anniversary of a major turning point in the pro-democracy movement.

On June 12 last year, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters rallying against a Bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

While the Bill was later withdrawn, the movement evolved into broader appeals for democracy amid fears Beijing was tightening its grip.

Hundreds gathered on Friday in the working class district of Mong Kok and in a shopping mall in the Sha Tin district to mark last year’s pivotal moments by lighting their smartphones and chanting pro-democracy slogans.