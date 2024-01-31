GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hong Kong Q4 GDP expands 4.3%, slower than forecast

January 31, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - HONG KONG

Reuters
Pedestrians walk past the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China January 30, 2024.

Pedestrians walk past the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China January 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hong Kong's economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter to 4.3% from a year earlier, official advance estimates showed on January 31, with inbound tourism and private consumption remaining the key drivers.

That compared with 4.1% growth in third quarter, 1.5% expansion in the second quarter and the 2.9% in the first. However, the reading missed a median forecast of 4.7% in a Reuters poll of 14 economists.

ALSO READ
Hong Kong begins work on its own National Security Law, years after a similar law crushed dissent

"Looking ahead, the difficult external environment will continue to pose pressures on Hong Kong's exports of goods in 2024," a Government spokesman said, adding the tight financial conditions may remain a constraint for the time being. "The situation may stabilise later in the year if advanced economies cut interest rates as expected," the spokesman said, adding visitor arrivals should increase further as handling capacity continues to recover with additional boost from the government's efforts to promote mega events.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy increased 0.5% in the October-December period as compared with a 0.3% growth in July-September, the data showed.

For the whole of 2023, GDP grew 3.2% from the previous year. Private consumption expenditure increased by 3.5% in the quarter, compared to 6.2% growth three months earlier. For 2023, private consumption expenditure increased by 7.4%.

Goods exports recorded an increase of 2.8%, compared to a 8.7% decline in third quarter. Total exports of goods for 2023 decreased 10.3% from 2022. Imports of goods increased by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to a 6.1% decline in the third quarter and a decrease of 8.5% for the whole of 2023.

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.