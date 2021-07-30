International

Hong Kong protester given 9-year jail term in first security case

File- In this Monday, July 6, 2020, file photo, Tong Ying-kit, 23 years old, arrives at a court in a police van for the violation of the new security law after carrying a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times" during a protest in Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: AP
AP Hong Kong 30 July 2021 13:17 IST
Updated: 30 July 2021 13:17 IST

Tong Ying-kit was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers

A pro-democracy protester was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first case under Hong Kong's national security law as Beijing tightens control over the territory.

Tong Ying-kit was convicted Tuesday of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a July 1, 2020, rally.

He carried a flag bearing the banned slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.” The ruling Communist Party imposed the security law on the former British colony last year following anti-government protests that erupted in mid-2019.

