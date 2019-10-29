International

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from running in district elections

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government separately stated the candidate could not comply with the requirements of relevant electoral laws.

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday that he was the only candidate who had been disqualified from running in local district council elections due to be held in November.

In a notice on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Electoral Affairs Commission said his nomination was deemed to be “invalid”.

