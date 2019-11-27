Hong Kong police to enter university

Hong Kong police said they would enter Polytechnic University on Thursday, bringing their near two-week siege of the campus to an end, after final searches for any pro-democracy protesters still hiding turned up empty.

For a second day on Wednesday, security teams from the university scoured the campus, a focal point in recent weeks of the citywide protests that first erupted in June, but no one was found. “As the school has completed the search, the police security team will enter Polytechnic University tomorrow,” District Commander Ho Yun-sing told reporters.