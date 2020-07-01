International

Hong Kong police make first arrest under new security law

This photo released by Hong Kong police shows the pro-independence flag carried by a man, who became the first person to be arrested under the new security law. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
AFP 01 July 2020 11:34 IST
Updated: 01 July 2020 11:41 IST

A man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under Beijing's new national security law for the city, police said Wednesday.

"A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw," police wrote on their verified Twitter account alongside a picture of the man and the flag.

"This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force," the force added.

