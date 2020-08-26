Hong Kong police arrests two pro-democracy lawmakers in relation to 2019 protests

HONG KONG

26 August 2020 11:25 IST

Police confirmed Lam Cheuk-ting and his colleague Ted Hui were among at least 10 people arrested, without giving further details

Police have arrested two Hong Kong opposition lawmakers in relation to anti-government protests in July last year, one of whom was suspected of rioting, the Democratic Party said on Wednesday.

Police confirmed Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting and his colleague Ted Hui were among at least 10 people arrested, without giving further details.

Lam was arrested on suspicion of rioting on July 21, last year, when pro-democracy protests erupted across the Chinese-ruled city, his party's Facebook page said.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: The tale of Hong Kong, a city torn between two systems

During the unrest that day, protesters in the city's downtown area threw black paint at the Hong Kong Liaison Office, China's top representative body, while in the Yuen Long district near the mainland border, a mob of over 100 men wielding sticks and poles attacked pro-democracy protesters and bystanders at the train station.

Lam was hospitalised after being wounded in the face as he livestreamed the attack on his Facebook page.

Pro-democracy lawmakers Lam Cheuk-ting, left, and Ted Hui, right, argue with pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho during a demonstration of an anti-riot vehicle equipped with water cannon at the Police Tactical Unit Headquarters in Hong Kong on Aug. 12, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

So far, police have arrested 44 people believed to had taken part in the mob attack, seven of whom have been charged with rioting.

It was unclear what caused police to suspect Lam of rioting on that night.

Lam, along with Hui, was also accused of being involved in a protest on July 6 in the Tuen Mun district, where amid rising anti-Beijing sentiment protesters marched against the “noise pollution” caused by middle-aged women singing and dancing to pop songs in Mandarin, the language spoken in mainland China. Hong Kong people speak mainly Cantonese.

Also Read Hong Kong national security law: five key facts you need to know

Critics say a new national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong on June 30 has pushed the city onto a more authoritarian path, while its supporters say it will bring stability after a year of unrest. There have been more protests this year, though far less relentless than they were in the second half of last year. Restrictions on crowd sizes because of the coronavirus health scare have also helped limit demonstrations.