Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law, says media

A man takes a photo of his copy of the Apple Daily newspaper after it looked set to close for good by Saturday following police raids and the arrest of executives in Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters HONG KONG 23 June 2021 10:05 IST
Updated: 23 June 2021 10:39 IST

Police said they arrested a 55-year-old man on those charges.

Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday a columnist of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, local media TVB said.

Police, which typically do not disclose the names of those arrested, said they arrested a 55-year-old man on those charges.

TVB identified the man as an Apple Daily columnist who publishes under the pen name of Li Ping.

