InternationalHONG KONG 23 June 2021 10:05 IST
Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law, says media
Updated: 23 June 2021 10:39 IST
Police said they arrested a 55-year-old man on those charges.
Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday a columnist of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, local media TVB said.
Police, which typically do not disclose the names of those arrested, said they arrested a 55-year-old man on those charges.
TVB identified the man as an Apple Daily columnist who publishes under the pen name of Li Ping.
