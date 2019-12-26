Hong Kong marchers target malls on third day of Christmas protests

Hundreds of protesters marched through Hong Kong shopping malls on Thursday, disrupting business in the Asian financial hub for a third day over the festive period and prompting the riot police to close off a mall in a tourist district.

The “shopping protests” have targeted malls across the Chinese-ruled city since Christmas Eve, turning violent at times with the police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators in areas filled with shoppers and visitors.

While the turnout on Thursday was smaller than on the previous two days, the riot police stepped up patrols at shopping centers on the Kowloon peninsula and in the rural New Territories.

“I think the purpose for us to come out is to... let people realise that so many front-line protesters sacrificed (things) for them. They should not forget and (simply) celebrate Christmas,” said Sandy, a young demonstrator who wore a black mask to hide her identity.

“...We have been fighting for almost seven months now, and the Hong Kong police have done so many bad things.” The protests began more than six months ago in response to a now-withdrawn Bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

They have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

The government on Thursday criticised “unprecedented violence” by some protesters in the city, but said that protecting freedoms and human rights remained a top priority.