Hong Kong leader says city cannot tolerate any more ‘chaos’

Ms. Lam was speaking at her weekly press briefing, which coincided with the first anniversary of a mass rally against a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the Chinese-ruled city cannot afford to tolerate any more of the “chaos” that has roiled it over the past 12 months, with anti-government protests plunging the city into turmoil.

That demonstration is largely viewed as the start of an anti-government protest movement that has revived in recent weeks amid fears over Beijing's tightening grip over the city.

