Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but won’t budge on demands

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Lam said she met with a group of young people including some who have taken part in political protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters' demands.   | Photo Credit: AP

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has seen more than two months of pro-democracy protests that have often ended in tear-gas-filled clashes with police.

Hong Kong’s leader says she has met with a group of young people including some who have taken part in political protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters’ demands.

Carrie Lam disputed criticism that her government is ignoring the protesters, saying that “it is not a question of not responding. It is a question of not accepting those demands.”

She also dismissed talk of her resignation, telling reporters on Tuesday that a responsible chief executive should continue “to hold the fort and do her utmost to restore law and order in Hong Kong.”

