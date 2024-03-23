GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hong Kong lawmakers pass new national security law, giving government more power to curb dissent

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, which is packed with Beijing loyalists following an electoral overhaul, expedited the process.

March 23, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Hong Kong

AP
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee, center, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, centre left, and Secretary for Security Chris Tang, centre right, attend a press conference following the passing of the Basic Law Article 23 legislation at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, on March 19, 2024.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee, center, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, centre left, and Secretary for Security Chris Tang, centre right, attend a press conference following the passing of the Basic Law Article 23 legislation at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, on March 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Hong Kong lawmakers passed a new national security law on Tuesday that grants the government more power to quash dissent, widely seen as the latest step in a sweeping political crackdown that was triggered by pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The legislature passed the Safeguarding National Security Law during a special session Tuesday. It comes on top of a similar law imposed by Beijing four years ago, which has already largely silenced opposition voices in the financial hub.

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, which is packed with Beijing loyalists following an electoral overhaul, expedited the process. Since the bill was unveiled on March 8, a committee held daily meetings for a week, following an appeal by Hong Kong leader John Lee to push the law through “at full speed.”

Also read: Hong Kong’s plan for new national security law triggers civil liberty fears

The law threatens stringent penalties for a wide range of actions authorities call threats to national security, with the most severe — including treason and insurrection — punishable by life imprisonment. Lesser offenses, including the possession of seditious publications, could also lead to several years in jail. Some provisions allow criminal prosecutions for acts committed anywhere in the world.

Legislative Council President Andrew Leung said he believed all lawmakers were honored to have taken part in this “historic mission.”

“I fully agree with what the Chief Executive said: the sooner the legislation is completed, the sooner national security will be safeguarded,” he said.

