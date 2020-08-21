Hong Kong govt. slams U.S. decision to suspend treaties

City will also suspend its extradition deal with the U.S.: China

On Wednesday, the U.S. suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, becoming the latest country to do so after Canada, Australia and Britain suspended such agreements. The U.S. also suspended an agreement with Hong Kong on reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.

“The U.S.’ unilateral decision reflects its disrespect for bilateralism and multilateralism under the current administration and should be condemned by the international community,” the territory’s government said.

The government “strongly objects to and deplores the U.S.’ action, which is widely seen as a move to create troubles in China-U.S. relationship, using Hong Kong as a pawn,” it said.

The government said that bilateral agreements were not preferential treatment given to Hong Kong, but were negotiated in good faith to benefit both parties.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Hong Kong will also suspend its extradition agreement with the U.S. in response. “I want to emphasize again that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and no one should interfere,” said Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Since July 1997, Hong Kong has surrendered 69 fugitives to the U.S., with the U.S. extraditing 23 people to Hong Kong, according to official data.