Hong Kong government to withdraw bill that sparked protests

Hong Kong authorities are set to formally withdraw an unpopular extradition bill that sparked months of chaotic protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
The security chief is due on October 23 to announce the bill’s withdrawal in the city’s legislature.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had proposed the amendments to resolve a case involving a man wanted for murder in Taiwan who could not be sent to the self-ruled island because there was no extradition agreement in place.
But the proposal stoked widespread fears residents would be put at risk of being sent into mainland China’s Communist Party-controlled judicial system, and Lam was forced to drop the bill in the face of fierce opposition.
The crisis has snowballed into demands for universal suffrage and an investigation into police tactics.
