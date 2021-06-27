International

Fire sets at least 16 boats ablaze in Hong Kong

In this image made from video provided by TVB, fire service boat spray water at boats at Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter in Hong Kong Sunday, June 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital.

The fire broke out at about 2:30 am at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, and was extinguished more than six hours later.

Firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the fire, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

There were no reports of any injuries, although one person who felt unwell was sent to the hospital.

The fire services department used 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets, and mobilised four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze, according to a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

