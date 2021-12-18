Hong Kong accuses activists of inciting poll boycott

Legislative Council polls on Sunday

Hong Kong has issued arrest warrants accusing five overseas activists of urging voters to boycott Sunday’s polls for the legislature — the first to take place under Beijing’s “patriots only” rules.

Voters in the Chinese finance hub will pick new lawmakers under rules that have cut the number of directly elected seats in the legislature to 20 from a total of 90 seats.

Most of the city’s traditional pro-democracy opposition have either been jailed, barred from standing, declined to take part or fled overseas.

Authorities accused Britain-based campaigner Nathan Law of inciting people to boycott the vote during a web conference held earlier this month.

It is not illegal in Hong Kong to cast spoiled ballots or refrain from voting, but this year it became a crime to incite others to a boycott or cast invalid ballots.

Offenders face up to three years behind bars and a fine of HK$200,000 ($25,600).

The arrest warrants also named Sunny Cheung, Timothy Lee, Carmen Lau and Kawai Lee — all of whom have left Hong Kong. The group hosted a livestream on social media on Thursday during which they allegedly urged voters to stay home.

Authorities also cited social media content posted by Mr. Cheung, who is currently seeking asylum in the U.S. Mr. Cheung earlier said that Hong Kong residents should not “endorse the autocratic regime and help the regime to pursue a pseudo-democratic veil”.

Last month, Hong Kong issued similar arrest warrants for two other overseas activists including former lawmaker Ted Hui.