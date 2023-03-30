HamberMenu
Honduras President Castro to visit China after cutting Taiwan ties

The announcement came days after China established diplomatic ties with Honduras

March 30, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - TEGUCIGALPA

Reuters
Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro. | Photo Credit: AFP

Honduran President Xiomara Castro will travel to China "soon," the Honduran foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, without providing a date for the trip.

The announcement came days after China established diplomatic ties with Honduras as the Central American country ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan.

Also read: Taiwan’s president begins U.S. visit to shore up support despite China threats

Honduras' foreign minister traveled to China last week, days after Castro tweeted her government would seek to open relations with Beijing, which officially established ties with Honduras on Sunday.

The diplomatic shift has refocused attention on China's growing footprint in Latin America.

Taiwan, left with diplomatic relations with only 13 countries, accused Honduras of demanding exorbitant sums before severing ties.

