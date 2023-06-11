ADVERTISEMENT

Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

June 11, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - BEIJING

Chinese state media says Honduras has opened an embassy in Beijing

AP

Honduras’ President Xiomara Castro. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing on June 11, Chinese state media reported, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning, China's official CCTV said. The report said Honduras still needed to determine the embassy's permanent location and would increase its number of staff.

The symbol of the two sides' strengthening diplomatic ties came during Honduran President Xiomara Castro's six-day visit to China.

Honduras established formal relations with China in March, becoming the latest in a string of countries to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan. China sees self-governed Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary, and prohibits its own diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei.

Ms. Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday on her first visit since the establishment of relations. During her stay in Shanghai, she visited the headquarters of the New Development Bank, a bank established by the BRICS nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Honduras requested admission to the bank, Ms. Castro's office tweeted Saturday.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro meets with Chinese Communist Party Committee Secretary of Shanghai Chen Jining to promote cooperation and open up the market to coffee producers, in Shanghai, China, in this photo released on June 9, 2023, and distributed by Honduras’ Presidency via Reuters

The President also visited a research center for technology giant Huawei before arriving in Beijing on Saturday night, China's official Global Times newspaper reported.

The ties formed in March were a diplomatic victory for China amid heightened tensions between Beijing and the United States, including over China’s increasing assertiveness toward self-ruled Taiwan. It also signaled China's growing influence in Latin America.

China and Taiwan have been locked in a battle for diplomatic recognition since they split amid civil war in 1949, with Beijing spending billions to win recognition for its “one China” policy.

