ADVERTISEMENT

Honduran president announces security measures after massacre of 11 in pool hall

June 26, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Honduran Police said ten men and one woman were killed when armed men burst into the pool hall in the city of Choloma late June 24 night and began shooting people point blank

AP

Heavily armed gunmen killed at least 11 people and injured several others late Saturday. Honduran President Xiomara Castro established a special curfew in Choloma and offered a reward for those who provide information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the massacre. | Photo Credit: AFP

Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on Sunday security measures including raids, checkpoints and curfews in the north of the country to quell a wave of drug trafficking-linked violence following the massacre of 11 people in a pool hall by gunmen.

Armed men burst into the pool hall in the city of Choloma in Cortes province late Saturday night and began shooting people point blank, police said. Ten men and one woman were killed.

The massacre followed the killing of three people Thursday in a bakery in the city of San Pedro Sula. Among the victims was Ericka Julissa Bandy García, wife of an alleged associate of former President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is imprisoned in the U.S. awaiting trial for drug trafficking-related charges.

In central Honduras, 46 inmates were killed Tuesday by Barrio 18 gang members in a women’s prison in Tamara, north of Tegucigalpa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“SPS (San Pedro Sula) and Choloma: I have taken measures to give you security in the face of the brutal and ruthless terrorist attack you face by hired thugs trained and directed by the drug lords who operate with impunity in the Sula valley drug corridor,” the president said.

The security measures announced by Castro include “raids, captures and checkpoints 24 hours a day,” along with curfews for Choloma and San Pedro Sula. The curfew in Choloma will run from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. The curfew in San Pedro Sula will begin on July 4.

National Police spokesman Edgardo Barahona confirmed the attack in the pool hall.

The brutal slaughter of the female prisoners led Castro to announce measures to take control of the prisons and stop the entry of weapons and drugs into the lockups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

murder / World

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US