In a poignant farewell to their father published in The Washington Post, the daughters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi vowed that “his light would never fade” and that his legacy lived through them.

Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul last month.

“This is no eulogy, for that would confer a state of closure,” Noha Khashoggi and Razan Jamal Khashoggi wrote in an opinion piece published online on Friday.

“Rather, this is a promise that his light will never fade, that his legacy will be preserved within us.”

The daughters remembered their father, affectionately refered to as “Baba,” as a “loving man with a big heart” who traveled widely and always returned bearing “gifts and fascinating stories.”

‘Writing a compulsion’

“As bittersweet as it was, we knew from a young age ... that he was an important man whose words had an effect on people over a great distance.” It was vital for him “to speak up, to share his opinions, to have candid discussions,” they recalled.

For him “writing was not just a job; it was a compulsion. It was ingrained into the core of his identity, and it truly kept him alive. “Now, his words keep his spirit with us, and we are grateful for that.”