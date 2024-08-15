GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindus in Bangladesh are facing violence for no reason, says Mohan Bhagwat

Mr. Bhagwat said that the new generation must learn that its their duty to protect the freedom which the country has attained after sacrifices of hundreds of people

Published - August 15, 2024 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday (August 15) said that Hindus are being subjected to violence for no reason in Bangladesh and added that that India has the responsibility to ensure they do not face any atrocities.

Speaking on the occasion of 78th Independence day at RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Mr. Bhagwat said that the new generation must learn that its their duty to protect the freedom which the country has attained after sacrifices of hundreds of people.

“The situation does not remain the same all the time....these ups and downs will continue. There are people in the world who want to dominate other countries and we have to be alert and careful and protect ourselves from them,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

Giving example of Bangladesh, Mr. Bhagwat said that a lot of violence is taking place in the neighbouring country and Hindus living there are facing the heat without any reason. He also said that India has never attacked any other country and has always helped everyone, irrespective of how they behaved with the country.

“Our country has the responsibility to ensure that the people facing the heat of instability and anarchy do not have to face any trouble, injustice and atrocities. In some cases, the government has to see on its own level, but it gets strength only when society fulfils its duty and shows commitment towards the country,” Mr. Bhagwat added.

Bangladesh is witnessing political instability following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina government over anti-quota protests. There are reports that targeted attacks on the Hindu community, which is minority in Bangladesh, is happening since then.

