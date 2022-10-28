Hindu women, minors remain unsafe amid rising abduction cases in Pakistan

In a recent case, a 10-year-old Hindu minor girl was kidnapped and married off to an 80-year-old Muslim man in Sindh.

ANI Sindh [Pakistan]:
October 28, 2022 08:26 IST

Activists protest against kidnap and forcible conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan. Cases of Hindu girls being kidnapped and converted to Islam after being married to their abductors are on the rise in Sindh province. File photo

Women continue to remain unsafe in Pakistan as numerous married women and Hindu girls have been abducted in the country, especially in Sindh region with a recent incident being that of a 10-year-old Hindu minor girl kidnapped and married off to an 80-year-old Muslim man on October 22, local media reported.

As per media reports, the incident took place at Shaikh Bhirkio area of Sindh where Meena Bajani, a 10-year-old Hindu girl, was kidnapped from the washing ghat.

She was abducted by unlawful means by the goons of Zamindar Mulla Rashid and was forced to convert to Islam and was later married off to Mulla Rashid, an eighty-year-old widower.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident from Sindh, a married Hindu woman name Shanti Meghwar was abducted by four armed men, namely Manzoor Sheikh, Sultan Sheikh, Gab Sheikh and Javed from her home in Sindh's Tandu Muhamman Khan district on October 24, as per local media reports.

In Pakistan, the problem of forced conversions

According to reports, the victim was forcibly converted to Islam and married off to Manzoor Sheikh.The mother alleged that her FIR was not registered by SHO Irfan Dastikol because she could not give PKR 5,000/- as a bribe.

She appealed to Sindh CM Murad Shah to intervene in the matter and direct the police to retrieve her daughter as the cases of abduction have been on the surge in Sindh.

Cases of Hindu girls being kidnapped and converted to Islam after being married to their abductors are on the rise with reports of four such cases being reported from Pakistan's Sindh province for quite a long.

