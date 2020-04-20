International

Hindu groups in U.S. launch helpline

A group of Hindu organisations in the U.S. has launched an exclusive helpline to address the issues faced by Indian students amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis that has left a large number of them stranded and without accommodation.

The COVID-19 Student Support Network helpline, 802-750-YUVA (9882), is a collective initiative of Hindu Yuva, Bharatiya, Vivekananda House and Sewa International.

Being run by 90 student volunteers, the helpline will assist Indian students in distress in various areas including delivery of essential supplies and accommodation, said Prem Rangwani, one of the organisers from Washington.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020

