Hindu groups in U.S. launch helpline

A group of Hindu organisations in the U.S. has launched an exclusive helpline to address the issues faced by Indian students amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis that has left a large number of them stranded and without accommodation.
The COVID-19 Student Support Network helpline, 802-750-YUVA (9882), is a collective initiative of Hindu Yuva, Bharatiya, Vivekananda House and Sewa International.
Being run by 90 student volunteers, the helpline will assist Indian students in distress in various areas including delivery of essential supplies and accommodation, said Prem Rangwani, one of the organisers from Washington.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.