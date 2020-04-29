Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden's White House bid

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden's White House bid on Tuesday.

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” Ms. Clinton said during a live video conference with the former vice president.

“I wish you were president right now,” the former First Lady and Secretary of State said.

“Think of what it would mean if we had a real president not just somebody who plays one on TV,” she added in a jab at President Donald Trump, Mr. Biden's expected opponent in November.

