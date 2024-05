May 01, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - BEIJING

A section of a highway collapsed in southern China leaving at least 19 people dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported on May 1, after the area experienced heavy rains in recent days.

A section of the road 17.9 meters (58.7 feet) long collapsed around 2 a.m., according to authorities in Meizhou city in Guangdong province. In total, 18 vehicles were impacted by the collapse.

Rescue workers have taken 30 people to the hospital, the report said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.