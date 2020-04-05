Highest daily rise in Tokyo

Some 143 more cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in Tokyo, the city’s Governor said on Sunday, with the highest daily jump bringing the number of cases in the Japanese capital to more than 1,000.
The number of cases with untraceable transmission routes had increased in recent days, Governor Yuriko Koike said in a livecast YouTube video on Sunday, adding it was worrying that there were a number of people who were infected at hospitals.
