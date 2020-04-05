International

Highest daily rise in Tokyo

Some 143 more cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in Tokyo, the city’s Governor said on Sunday, with the highest daily jump bringing the number of cases in the Japanese capital to more than 1,000.

The number of cases with untraceable transmission routes had increased in recent days, Governor Yuriko Koike said in a livecast YouTube video on Sunday, adding it was worrying that there were a number of people who were infected at hospitals.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 12:50:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/highest-daily-rise-in-tokyo/article31265258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY