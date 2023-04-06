Hezbollah vows 'solidarity' with Palestinians after Al-Aqsa clashes

April 06, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Beirut

Lebanon's pro-Iranian armed movement Hezbollah said Thursday it would support "all measures" Palestinian groups may take against Israel after clashes rocked Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque.

"Hezbollah forcefully denounces the assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and its attacks on the faithful," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"Hezbollah proclaims its full solidarity with the Palestinian people and the resistance groups, and pledges that it will stand with them in all measures they take to protect worshippers and the Al-Aqsa mosque and to deter the enemy from continuing its attacks."

Global concern has mounted after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Islam's third-holiest site, sparking an exchange of rockets and air strikes with militants in Gaza, with fears of further escalation.

Two more rockets were fired late Wednesday from Gaza towards Israel, and fresh altercations broke out at Al-Aqsa mosque as the Jewish Passover coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hezbollah, an Israeli arch foe, has close ties with the Islamist movement Hamas, which rules Gaza, and with the Islamic Jihad militant group, which is also based in the coastal enclave.

The last major military confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah, in 2006, left more than 1,200 dead on the Lebanese side, mostly civilians, and 160 on the Israeli side, mostly soldiers.