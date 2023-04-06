HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hezbollah vows 'solidarity' with Palestinians after Al-Aqsa clashes

Two more rockets were fired late Wednesday from Gaza towards Israel.

April 06, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Beirut

AFP
Israeli border policemen take position near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 5, 2023.

Israeli border policemen take position near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lebanon's pro-Iranian armed movement Hezbollah said Thursday it would support "all measures" Palestinian groups may take against Israel after clashes rocked Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque.

"Hezbollah forcefully denounces the assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and its attacks on the faithful," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"Hezbollah proclaims its full solidarity with the Palestinian people and the resistance groups, and pledges that it will stand with them in all measures they take to protect worshippers and the Al-Aqsa mosque and to deter the enemy from continuing its attacks."

Global concern has mounted after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Islam's third-holiest site, sparking an exchange of rockets and air strikes with militants in Gaza, with fears of further escalation.

Two more rockets were fired late Wednesday from Gaza towards Israel, and fresh altercations broke out at Al-Aqsa mosque as the Jewish Passover coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hezbollah, an Israeli arch foe, has close ties with the Islamist movement Hamas, which rules Gaza, and with the Islamic Jihad militant group, which is also based in the coastal enclave.

The last major military confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah, in 2006, left more than 1,200 dead on the Lebanese side, mostly civilians, and 160 on the Israeli side, mostly soldiers.

Related Topics

Lebanon

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.