Hezbollah says targeted Israeli ‘intel base’ in Tel Aviv suburbs

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it targeted on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) two positions in the suburbs of Israel’s commercial hub Tel Aviv, including an intelligence base for the second time in a few hours.

A “salvo of rockets” was fired against the “Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit”, the Iran-backed group said in a statement, after having claimed on Monday (October 21, 2024) night similar attacks on the same position. Also Tuesday (October 22, 2024), the group said it fired rockets at another position in Tel Aviv’s suburbs.

Previously, Israel said that it had planned to carry out more strikes in Lebanon against a Hezbollah-run financial institution that it targeted the night before and which it says uses customers’ deposits to finance attacks against Israel.

On Monday (October 21, 2024), a child and three adults were killed and 24 others were wounded in an Israeli strike near the Lebanese capital Beirut’s main government hospital, the national health ministry said in a statement.