Hezbollah says launches attacks on Israel army positions

It said the attacks were "part of the response to the assassination" of Hezbollah commander

Published - June 14, 2024 04:09 am IST - Beirut

AFP

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched rocket and drone attacks on several Israeli army bases and positions on June 13, after an Israeli strike killed one of its senior commanders.

Hezbollah fighters launched "an attack with rockets and drones, targeting six barracks and military sites" while simultaneously flying "squadrons of explosive-laden drones" at three other Israeli bases, the group said in a statement.

It said the attacks were "part of the response to the assassination" of Hezbollah commander Taleb Abdallah on Tuesday.

