Hezbollah says launched rockets at intelligence base near Tel Aviv

The Israeli military said that sirens were activated following the arrival of "suspicious aerial targets" from Lebanon and the targets remained under surveillance in an ongoing incident

Published - November 02, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Beirut, Lebanon

AFP
Mourners attend the funeral of two militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), reportedly killed in southern Lebanon in fighting against the Israeli army, in Ain el Helweh refugees camp on November 1, 2024.

Mourners attend the funeral of two militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), reportedly killed in southern Lebanon in fighting against the Israeli army, in Ain el Helweh refugees camp on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group said on Saturday (November 2, 2024) it had launched rockets at an Israeli intelligence base near Tel Aviv in the early hours of Saturday.

At 2:30 a.m. (00:30 GMT) militants "fired a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8,200 military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv" the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

Over 50 killed as Israel pummels Lebanon and Gaza in fresh waves of airstrikes

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged cross-border fire for nearly a year after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war, before Israel ramped up the conflict on September 23.

The militant group frequently claims to have fired rockets at Israeli bases or urban areas in Israeli territory, and has several times claimed the targeting of Glilot.

Israel’s brutality in Gaza, India’s pin-drop silence

It also said it had fired rocket salvos on Saturday (November 2, 2024) morning at areas in the north of Israel, in particular at the city of Safed, another repeat target.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that sirens were activated following the arrival of "suspicious aerial targets" from Lebanon and the targets remained under surveillance in an ongoing incident.

November 02, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine

