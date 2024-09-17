GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exploding pagers in Lebanon LIVE updates: Hezbollah says 3 killed; Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon injured in blast

According to security sources, the pagers were the latest models brought in by Hezbollah in recent months; Hezbollah official says it was the “biggest security breach” the group had suffered in nearly a year of war with Israel

Updated - September 17, 2024 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An ambulance arrives at a hospital as more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded on September 17, 2024, when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, according to a security source, in Beirut, Lebanon.

An ambulance arrives at a hospital as more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded on September 17, 2024, when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, according to a security source, in Beirut, Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dozens of people, including Iran’s ambassador, were wounded in Beirut’s suburbs and other parts of Lebanon after their handheld pagers exploded today (September 17, 2024), according to media reports and security officials. It wasn’t immediately clear if people were killed.

A senior military intelligence official and an official with a Lebanese group with knowledge of the situation, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said that pagers carried by Hezbollah members were detonated. The second official said it was believed to be an Israeli attack.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, close to the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, said on its Telegram channel that Mojtaba Amani, Iran’s ambassador in Lebanon, has a superficial injury and is under observation at a hospital. 

Meanwhile, another semi-official Mehr news agency, also on its Telegram channel reported that Amani was wounded by a pager explosion.

Photos and videos from Beirut’s southern suburbs circulating on social media and in local media showed people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah previously warned the group’s members not to carry cellphones, saying that they could be used by Israel to track their movements and to carry out targeted strikes.

Follow LIVE updates here:
A Hezbollah official said that at least 150 people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when the pagers they were carrying exploded. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the explosions were the result of “a security operation that targeted the devices.”

- AP

  • September 17, 2024 20:47
    Girl in Lebanon killed by exploding pager, family says

    The 10-year-old daughter of a Hezbollah member was killed in Lebanon’s east when his pager exploded today, her family and a source close to the group said. “A 10-year-old girl was martyred in the Bekaa Valley after her father’s pager exploded while he was next to her,” her relatives said. A source close to the group confirmed her death, the first to be reported after exploding paging devices injured hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon. - AFP

  • September 17, 2024 20:46
    Iran ambassador to Lebanon wounded in pager explosion: state media

    Iran’s ambassador to Beirut was wounded in the pager explosion but his injuries were not serious, state media reported.

    “Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was injured in a pager explosion,” state television said, adding that his wounds were “superficial” and that he was “conscious and in no danger”.

    There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

    - AFP

Published - September 17, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Lebanon / Live news

