Hezbollah says it clashed twice with Israeli troops who tried to infiltrate near Lebanese border

Published - October 13, 2024 11:50 am IST - Beirut

Hezbollah fighters detonated explosive devices at Israeli soldiers and "clashed with them as they attempted to infiltrate" twice near the Lebanese village of Ramia

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs from a generator that caught fire, according to residents, as seen from Baabda, Beirut, Lebanon, October 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it clashed twice with Israeli troops who attempted to infiltrate near a Lebanese border village on Sunday (October 13, 2024) and claimed several other attacks overnight.

Hezbollah fighters detonated explosive devices at Israeli soldiers and "clashed with them as they attempted to infiltrate" twice near the Lebanese village of Ramia, the group said, reporting fighting that lasted about an hour. The group also claimed attacks on Israeli troops in Lebanon and on the Israeli side of the border.

