ADVERTISEMENT

Hezbollah says downed Israel drone in south Lebanon

June 27, 2023 02:22 am | Updated June 26, 2023 10:19 pm IST - Beirut

Israeli warplanes and drones regularly violate Lebanon's airspace

AFP

This handout picture provided by Hezbollah’s media office on June 26, 2023, shows an Israeli drone that was intercepted in southern Lebanon near the border. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Hezbollah movement said it shot down on Monday an Israeli drone that had flown into Lebanon's southern airspace near the border.

The Iran-backed group "shot down an Israeli drone that entered Lebanese airspace... near Zibqin in the south", Hezbollah said in a statement.

It published images of the purported drone, which it said was equipped with "two high quality cameras" and appeared largely intact.

The unmanned craft had travelled around seven kilometres (4.3 miles) into Lebanese territory, Hezbollah added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli army told AFP that one of its drones "fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity. There is no risk of a breach of information."

Israeli warplanes and drones regularly violate Lebanon's airspace, while the powerful Shiite Muslim movement for years has been sending drones towards Israel.

Both sides claim to have shot down the others' unmanned aircraft in the past.

In April, Israel's military said soldiers had shot down a drone that entered its airspace from Lebanon, a day after a barrage of rockets was fired into Israel.

The two neighbours are still technically at war, and peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon patrol the border between the two countries.

Set up in 1978, UNIFIL was beefed up after a devastating war in 2006 between Israel and Hezbollah.

The group is the only side not to have disarmed following Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, and it is also a powerful player in Lebanese politics.

Last month, Hezbollah simulated cross-border raids into Israel in a show of its military might, using live ammunition and an attack drone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Israel / Lebanon

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US