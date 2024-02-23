GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hezbollah says 2 paramedics, fighter dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon

February 23, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Beirut

AFP
People gather as an ambulance arrives at the scene where an Israeli drone shot two guided missiles at a building in Kfar Rumman near south Lebanon’s town of Nabatiyeh on February 22, 2024.

People gather as an ambulance arrives at the scene where an Israeli drone shot two guided missiles at a building in Kfar Rumman near south Lebanon’s town of Nabatiyeh on February 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Two paramedics affiliated with Hezbollah and one of the group's fighters have been killed in an Israeli strike on a south Lebanon border village, the group and a security source said Friday.

The Israeli army said late Thursday it had struck a Hezbollah "military compound" in south Lebanon's Blida, amid near-daily cross-border fire between the arch foes since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee said two of its paramedics were killed in a "direct" Israeli attack on a civil defence centre in Blida, while Hezbollah also announced the death of one of its fighters.

The Islamic Health Committee said the attack caused "the destruction of the health centre as well as a number of ambulances".

The Lebanese security source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said a strike on Thursday "targeted the Islamic Health Committee centre in the village of Blida".

The Israeli army said late Thursday that it had identified fighters "entering a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Blida".

"Fighter jets were scrambled and struck the compound where the terrorists were identified," it said in a statement.

Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack on northern Israel on Friday in retaliation for strikes "on southern villages and civilian houses, most recently the attack on a civil defence centre in Blida".

The night before, the Iran-backed group said it fired rockets at an Israeli barracks in response to the Blida attack, but did not announced any casualties at the time.

The violence on Israel's northern border has sparked fears of another full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah like that of 2006.

Last month, the Shiite Muslim movement said an Israeli strike killed two affiliated medics in south Lebanon's Hanin, calling it a "blatant attack".

The Lebanese group, which says it is acting in support of its ally Hamas, on Thursday had already announced rocket fire on Israel after two of its fighters were killed, later calling one of them a "commander" in a funeral notice.

The security source said one of the two killed in an Israeli drone strike in south Lebanon's Kfar Rumman was involved in the movement's "rocket capabilities".

Since October, at least 276 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including 44 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and six civilians have been killed, according to the Israeli army.

Lebanon / Israel

