Lebanon’s Hezbollah says fired 320 Katyusha rockets towards enemy positions; targeted 11 Israeli bases and barracks

Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israel in response to commander’s killing, adding that "if civilians are harmed, there will be very severe punishment"

Updated - August 25, 2024 11:36 am IST

Published - August 25, 2024 10:55 am IST - Beirut, Lebanon

AFP
A view shows smoke and fire on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, after Israel said it had noted armed group Hezbollah preparing to attack Israel and had carried out pre-emptive strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on August 25, 2024.

A view shows smoke and fire on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, after Israel said it had noted armed group Hezbollah preparing to attack Israel and had carried out pre-emptive strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it had carried out a large-scale attack with rockets and drones on Israeli positions on Sunday (August 25, 2024) in an "initial response" to a top commander's killing, as Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes against the group.

"The number of Katyusha rockets launched until now is more than 320... towards enemy positions," a Hezbollah statement said, adding it had targeted 11 Israeli bases and barracks, including on the annexed Golan Heights.

Also Read: Israeli defence minister declares 48-hour state of emergency

It had earlier also said it "began an air attack with a large number of drones" targeting deep into Israel.

The Iran-backed movement has exchanged regular fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

But fears of full-blown conflict grew after Iran and Hezbollah vowed revenge for the killing last month, blamed on Israel, of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and an Israeli strike that killed Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander, in south Beirut.

Also Read: Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza ahead of high-level cease-fire talks in Egypt

The Lebanese movement said its attack came in an "initial response" to Mr. Shukr's killing.

The "first phase has ended with total success", the group said, adding that this phase sought to "target Israeli barracks and positions to facilitate the passage of attack drones towards targets" deep inside Israel.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military.

Hezbollah also said it was "in a high state of readiness", adding that "if civilians are harmed, there will be very severe punishment".

Israel strikes Lebanon to counter ‘large-scale’ Hezbollah attack

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Israeli strikes on a large number of locations in south Lebanon.

Beirut's international airport was working normally.

The cross-border violence since October has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but including at least 131 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, authorities have announced the deaths of at least 23 soldiers and 26 civilians, including in the annexed Golan Heights.

