Hezbollah important pillar of security in West Asia: Iran envoy at condolence meet for Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah is an “important pillar of security” in West Asia, said the Iranian envoy to India here on Monday. Speaking at a condolence meeting in memory of slain Hezbollah General Secretary Hassan Nasrallah, the ambassadors of Iran and Palestine said that Hezbollah will recover from the setback of losing its top leaders in Israeli attacks.

“Hezbollah is a legitimate political party in Lebanon. There is a saying in Lebanon that the army, nation and the resistance form the ‘golden triangle’ of Lebanon. Nowadays, the military wing of Hezbollah is defending the territory of Lebanon along with the Lebanese army against Israel,” said Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi. The condolence meeting was organized by Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, Chief Patron of Anjuman-E-Haidari, the largest Shia organisation of India.

Dr. Elahi further said that Hezbollah has been fighting extremism and terrorism and has defeated Islamic State in Syria and added, “Hezbollah is an important pillar of security in the region. It fought terrorism of Daesh (IS) and sacrificed to defend the region.”

The Iranian envoy said the death of Nasrallah will not impact the military campaign against Israel and that Hezbollah’s fight will continue. Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Abu Al Haija also reiterated that Hezbollah will revive itself.

Mr. Naqvi said Hezbollah has been fighting a war that is ‘just’. “Hezbollah has never hurt any innocent person. Hezbollah is fighting for freedom of Palestine. If Hezbollah is a terrorist organisation, then what would you say about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (of Bangladesh), Subhas Chandra Bose, Nehruji and Gandhiji?” asserted the senior cleric saying Hassan Nasrallah walked on the path of Imam Hussain as he sacrificed himself while fighting for the oppressed Palestinians.

Referring to the pager attacks in Lebanon, she said Israel is not into direct combat and added: “Israel will be wiped from the map of the world.” The congregation recited Sura Al-Fatiha for the late Nasrallah and his comrades who perished in the Israeli bombing on 27 September in Lebanese capital Beirut.